Railways' WhatsApp helpline receives more forwards, Friendship Day messages than actual complaints

A week after the Railways announced WhatsApp helpline for the Central and Western Railways , the helpline has received several messages but only a few of them are actual complaints related to cleanliness. A majority of messages received on the helpline are forwards like Friendship Day messages, 'good morning messages', devotional messages related to gods and deities, Hindi poems, etc. Only 25 WhatsApp messages have been genuine complaints so far, while the rest of the forwards have been random messages which have no relevance to the Railways.

"We have received text messages wishing us good morning, good evening and rest. Messages of deities with devotional messages have been forwarded and we have also received amusing Hindi poems," Indian Express quoted an official as saying.

The WhatsApp number service (90044 99773 for Western Railways and 9987645307 for Central Railways) was launched on July 31 with the purpose of maintaining cleanliness at railway premises and pay-and-use toilets. The Twitter cells of the Railways monitor all complaints forwarded to the helpline numbers of the Western Railways as well as the Central Railways.The WhatsApp number service (90044 99773 for Western Railways and 9987645307 for Central Railways) was launched on July 31 with the purpose of maintaining cleanliness at railway premises and pay-and-use toilets.

In yet another initiative towards #SwachhBharat & #SwachchaRail, WR has introduced WhatsApp No. 9004499733,which is manned 24X7. Commuters may WhatsApp pic of any uncleanliness at Stations/Pay & Use Toilets & also over charging by them at suburban stns between Churchgate & Virar pic.twitter.com/eIswOrgOkB - Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 28, 2018

Of total 25 complaints received so far, 23 complaints have been received by the Western Railways, while the Central Railways received just two. As part of an initiative towards PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Railways had decided to launch the service to ensure speedy redressal of complaints related to cleanliness at the railway stations. Previously passengers used to first report the cleanliness-related complaints to the station master who would then ask the staff concerned to look into the matter. The WhatsApp helpline allows people to send pictures of dirty places, and the railway officials try to address the issue at the earliest.

"A dedicated staff member has been deputed round-the-clock in the complaints cell. A full attempt will be made to attend to the area concerned immediately. Station masters, inspectors and officers will undertake regular inspections," said Ravinder Bhaker, WR spokesperson, told the newspaper. He said the staff members have been directed to ignore and delete such messages. He said they are receiving such messages every day, which is a waste of time.

(Edited by Manoj Sharma)