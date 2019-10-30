Raj Kundra says he knew Iqbal Mirchi-case accused Ranjeet Bindra, but only professionally

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he knew Ranjeet Singh Bindra, one of the accused in the Dawood Ibrahim aide Iqbal Mirchi's case. Kundra who was questioned by the ED on Wednesday morning in connection with the case has said that while he knew Bindra, he was not aware that Bindra used to work for Dawood.

Kundra was grilled over his business dealings and transactions with Bindra. The businessman said that he had business dealings with Bindra but those were purely professional in nature. Kundra's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to India Today TV, Kundra submitted documents related to the business dealings with Bindra and real estate firm RKW Developers.

The ED has, reportedly, unearthed the real estate firm's transactions with Essential Hospitality Ltd, where Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors with Raj Kundra.

Bindra who has been arrested by the ED is a director of RKW Developers. DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan has also been summoned by the ED. Wadhawan is also associated with RKW Developers.

Ranjeet Bindra was allegedly working at the behest of Iqbal Mirchi and played an important role in negotiating property deals for him along with Mirchi's associate Humayun Merchant.

Raj Kundra, in a statement earlier, had denied the allegations levelled against him and his wife of knowingly having business dealings with Mirchi. Raj Kundra in a statement had said, "In 2011, I sold a plot that I owned near the airport including the company to RKW developers. Everything is documented & verified by my CA. This is the be-all and end-all of the deal. Any loans given to the company in question was after we sold the company to the new owner. We sold a zero debt company! We have never taken a single loan it was taken by the new owners of the company!"

