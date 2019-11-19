scorecardresearch
Rajasthan local body election result 2019: Congress leads in 708 wards, BJP in 555

Rajasthan municipal election results 2019: The BJP and the Congress control 21 municipal bodies each in Rajasthan while the rest seven are with other parties and independent candidates

Rajasthan municipal election results 2019: The voting was held on Saturday, November 16 to elect more than 2,000 ward councillors in 49 civil urban local bodies in Rajasthan

The counting of votes  for 49 municipal corporation in Rajasthan has started on Tuesday. The final result will be announced later in the day. Election for chairman and deputy chairman posts in the local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

The voting was held on Saturday, November 16 to elect more than 2,000 ward councillors in 49 civil urban local bodies in Rajasthan.

According to The Indian Express, Congress is leading in 708 wards while the BJP is in 555, as per the data on 12 pm. Out of the total 2,105 wards, 113 have been won by Independent candidates till now.

The BJP and the Congress control 21 municipal bodies each in Rajasthan while the rest seven are with other parties and independent candidates.

According to the commission, nearly 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the state's minicipal polls, with a maximum of 91.67 per cent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district.

The Congress and BJP are locked in a close fight in Alwar and Jaisalmer. Congress is leading in the districts of Baran, Barmer, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar, Rajsamand and Sirohi. BJP is leading in Jalore and Udaipur wards.

