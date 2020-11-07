RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests negative for COVID-19, to resume office next week

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday that he has tested negative for coronavirus. He will be back in office next week, the central bank chief said in a tweet.

"I have tested COVID-19 negative. Will be back in office next week. Thank you everyone for your good wishes for my early recovery," Das said in his tweet on Saturday.

Das was tested positive for COVID-19 on October 25 and had gone into home quarantine. He continued working from isolation with operations at RBI continuing as usual. He had said that he was in touch in all deputy governors and other offices at the central bank via video conferencing and telephone.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases neared the 85 lakh mark. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 78,19,886 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. There are 5,16,632 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

