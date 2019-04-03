Road fatalities in Goa at 15-year low despite increase in traffic

The number of accidental deaths on roads in Goa came down to a 15-year low in 2018 even as the vehicular traffic increased, the state government has said.

According to a report released by the traffic police department on Tuesday, despite the year-on-year growth rate of 13.9 per cent in the number of vehicles on Goa's roads, there was 5.31 per cent decrease in accidents last year.

The government said there are around 14.10 lakh vehicles in Goa, where two-wheelers account for a major share of 68.95 per cent followed by cars around 20.76 per cent.

"There is a significant reduction in accidental deaths. Around 21.32 per cent less number of people were killed in motor vehicle accidents last year as compared to 2017, and this figure is the lowest in last 15 years," the report said.

An analysis of fatal accidents revealed that 55.64 per cent vehicles involved in such incidents were two-wheelers.

Likewise, 69.46 per cent victims of the fatal accidents were two-wheeler and pillion riders.

The data also revealed that self-driving accidents topped the chart with almost 82.92 per cent such cases.