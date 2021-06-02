SBI asks customers to link PAN, Aadhaar till June 30 to avail online banking, other services

India's largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to link their PAN card with Aadhaar till June 30 so that they can enjoy online banking and other services seamlessly.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service. #ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard," SBI tweeted.

The public sector bank informed its customers that if they have not linked their PAN with their Aadhaar till June 30, their PAN card will be rendered inoperative and cannot be used for either filing income tax returns (ITR) or online transactions. In order to link your PAN and Aadhaar, you need to visit the official Income Tax website-www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.



The Income Tax Department extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar number by 3 months from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021, due to the COVID-19 crisis. If one fails to link their PAN and Aadhaar before the deadline, their PAN card would be invalid.

"Representations have been received from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the central government has issued a notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to June 30, 2021," the IT department said.

