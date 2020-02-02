Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday. According to media reports, Gandhi has been admitted for a routine check-up. The 73-year-old is is reportedly suffering a stomach ache. Sonia Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital, according to PTI. She was admitted to the hospital at 7 pm.

Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also reached to the hospital.

In 2011, the Congress chief underwent successful surgery for an undisclosed ailment in the US.

Sonia Gandhi did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.