Supreme Court plans to form committee of farmers, govt to resolve farm laws issue

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central Government and State governments on a batch of petitions which sought the removal of farmers who have been camping at several roads near Delhi borders. The farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws for several weeks now.

The Supreme Court bench comprising of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stated that it intends to set up a committee to deal with the issue of farmers' protest. The committee will comprise of representatives of farmer unions, the government and other stakeholders.

The Supreme Court bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it intends to set up a committee "because this will soon become a national issue and with Government it won't work out it seems". "Your negotiations with protesting farmers have not worked apparently till now," the bench told the Centre.

In a hearing conducted via video conferencing, the bench has also granted permission to the petitioners to implead the organisation and unions representing the protesting framers. The bench directed the petitioners to make protesting farmer unions parties to the pleas, the court also said that the matter would be heard on Thursday.

Multiple pleas have been filed in the Apex court seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the protesting farmers who have blocked roads. The pleas argue that commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The farmer leaders have stated that they will block Chilla Border- between Delhi and Noida today. Meanwhile, the farmers have said that they will "make" the Central government take back the three farm laws and only then there can be any further talks.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Farmers' protests: SC to hear PIL seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders

Also Read: Opposition misleading farmers, shooting from their shoulders: PM Modi