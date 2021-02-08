Switch to electric two-wheeler, save Rs 22,000 every year: Delhi Transport Minister

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot stated on Sunday that switching to an electric two-wheeler can lead to additional savings of Rs 22,000 per year. In a series of tweets, Gahlot explained that by switching to electric two-wheeler people can save up to Rs 22,000 per annum as compared to using a petrol-run scooter. He added that people can save Rs 20,000 by switching to an electric two-wheeler from a petrol-run motor bike. On Sunday, Gahlot kickstarted the first week of 'Switch Delhi Campaign'.

In the first tweet, Gahlot wrote, "Kickstarting Switch Delhi campaign's first week with the two-wheeler segment. By switching to electric two-wheelers, you can make an annual saving of Rs 22,000 as compared to using a petrol scooter and Rs 20,000 as compared to a petrol bike".

Kickstarting Switch Delhi campaign's first week with the two-wheeler segment. By switching to electric two wheelers, you can make annual saving of Rs 22,000 as compared to using petrol scooter and Rs 20,000 as compared to a petrol bike. #SwitchDelhi - Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) February 7, 2021

In another tweet, Gahlot wrote, "Apart from financial benefits that consumers get, there are significant environmental benefits. An average electric two-wheeler provides a lifetime savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two-wheeler, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees."

Apart from financial benefits that consumers get, there are significant environmental benefits. An average electric two wheeler provides a life time savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two wheelers, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees. https://t.co/njbADxo5tT - Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) February 7, 2021

The 'Switch Delhi Campaign' comprises of an eight-week-long electric vehicle awareness programme, the goal of which is to sensitise Delhiites about the various benefits of switching to environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

The first week of the 'Switch Delhi Campaign' will focus on spreading information on the two-wheeler segment which includes electric bikes and e-scooters. The aim is to accelerate the adoption of these EVs by the people of Delhi.

"Delhi's EV Policy especially focuses on incentivising the purchase of two-wheelers, which comprise 2/3rd of all vehicles in Delhi and cause maximum pollution," the statement read.

The 'Switch Delhi Campaign' was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday i.e February 4, 2021.

Also Read: Budget 2021: What do electric vehicle manufacturers want?