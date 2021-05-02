Tamil Nadu Election 2021 result: DMK-Congress alliance set to taste victory in state after a decade

Tamil Nadu Election 2021 result: The opposition DMK-Congress alliance is all set to return to power in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The ruling party AIADMK has given a tough fight though it'll fall short of majority to be able to form the government.

As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is ahead on 117 seats, while its alliance partner Congress has lead on 13 assembly seats. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading on 84 seats, while its alliance partner BJP has been able to lead on four assembly seats. The DMK alliance has already crossed the majority mark of 118 and the party looks all set to return to power after a decade in the state.

The 2021 elections in Tamil Nadu were historic in a sense that both the big parties, AIADMK and DMK, fought elections without their towering leaders, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. While Jaya had died in 2016, DMK patriarch Karunanidhi died in 2018, leaving a huge void to fill. His son and party chief MK Stalin has been able to regroup the party and alliance partners to secure a possible victory in the state. Stalin is already winning from Kolathur assembly constituency, show polling trends.

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam or MNM is leading on just 1 seat this time after failing to make a debut in 2019 General Elections. All major names -- chief ministers K Palaniswami, former CM O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin and MNM leader Kamal Haasan -- are leading from their respective constituencies in TN. According to initial trends, the BJP, for which Tamil Nadu has remained a virtual final frontier with no preference from the electorate for long, is leading in four seats.

A key pointer in the trends available so far is that the AIADMK continues as a force to be reckoned with, despite the burden of a 10-year anti-incumbency. The party is doing well in its traditional stronghold of western region, comprising districts like Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirupur, besides in parts of North, while DMK was surging ahead in many parts, including the Cauvery delta region, even as it was leading in most of the 16 seats in Chennai, often described as its stronghold.

DMK allies -- the Congress is leading in 12 segments, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi in three, and the two Left parties together in four seats. AIADMK's allies the PMK and BJP are ahead in seven and four segments, respectively. This included state BJP chief L Murugan from Dharapuram.

