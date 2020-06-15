Tamil Nadu announces 'maximised restricted lockdown' from June 19 in Chennai, 3 other districts

Tamil Nadu government has announced "maximised restricted lockdown" in parts of the state. The maximised lockdown would take place from June 19 to June 30 in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur district -- all within the limits of Metropolitan Chennai Police.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said in his announcement that vegetable stores in these areas would be allowed to remain open from 8am to 2pm. This move comes after the Tamil Nadu government held consultative meetings with experts and senior officials on Monday.

Senior epidemiologist and member of the 19-member expert committee on coronavirus, Dr P Kuganantham said that the panel advised the government to cut down relaxations to prevent the spread of the virus.

Palaniswami said that there was no community transmission in Tamil Nadu and that the pandemic has been brought under control in most districts. However, capital city Chennai has been most affected in the state.

Tamil Nadu has 44,661 cases of coronavirus and is one of the most severely-affected states in the country. It has 19,679 active cases, 24,547 discharges and 435 deaths.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet the chief ministers of all states and UTs in two batches on Tuesday and Wednesday. He will meet CM Palaniswami through video conferencing on Wednesday. On the same day, he would meet the CMs of Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Odisha as well.

