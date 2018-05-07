Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal: Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani reunion likely during wedding

The Ambani clan has an emotional connect with the month of December, as their founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, was born on December 28. On the eve of the late industrialist's 83rd birthday in 2015, Reliance Jio was soft-launched with a beta for partners and employees. On the 28th of December, 2017, RIL announced that it will be acquiring the wireless assets of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications for about Rs 23,000 crore. Earlier, on December 25, 2008, Reliance commissioned its second refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

And now the family is planning two big fat weddings in the same month.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha will get married to Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal; and his son Akash will tie the knot with Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta coming December.

According to the sources, the Ambani family, including the once-estranged brother Anil Ambani, will come together at Antilia, Mukesh Ambani's house in South Mumbai to celebrate the day-long weddings. Last time, the brothers had come together in January 2013, to celebrate the wedding of their niece Nayantara, daughter of Chennai industrialist late Shyam Kothari and Dhirubhai Ambani's daughter Nina. Nayantara is married to Shamit, son of Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson of Hindustan Times and Shyam Bhartia, chairman, Jubilant Group.

Mukesh Ambani's other sister, Dipti, is married into Goa's Salgaocar family. The VM Salgaocar Group made it big through mining operations and then ventured into real estate, hospitality and healthcare, in addition to founding Salgaocar Football Club in 1956. According to a recent Hindu Business Line report, Dipti's husband Dattaraj got control over the real estate, education and hospitality ventures after a family business split. Their only daughter Isheta got married to Neeshal Modi, youngest brother of Nirav Modi in 2016. Dattaraj's elder brother Shivanand's son Vivek married Vidhi, daughter of Pharma tycoon Dilip Shanghvi.

In another Ambani family wedding, Asian Paints Promoter Ashwin Dani's son Jalaj Dani married Vita, niece of Dhirubhai. Her brothers Hital and Nikhil Meswani are the key executives in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

The weddings in the Ambani family are expected to be one of the most expensive affairs the country has seen in some time. In 2004, the steel baron LN Mittal's daughter Vanisha got married to investment banker Amit Bhatia at a gala event in a 17th-century castle in France, and it was reported worldwide because of its degree of pomp. The wedding was a five-day lavish affair, and $60 million was spent on it.