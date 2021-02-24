'The North remembers': BJP leaders condemn Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Kerala rally

Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has raked up a controversy after his remarks at the concluding rally of the 'Aishwarya Yatra' led by Congress' Ramesh Chennithala in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi said that he was "used to a different type of politics" and how the political landscape of Kerala was a refreshing change for him.

Gandhi said, "For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues."

"I was talking to some students in the US and I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been learning experience and pleasure," the former Congress president said, while recalling a previous interaction with foreign students.

Rahul Gandhi's north-south remark was condemned severely by Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 General elections tweeted, "Ungrateful! The world says about him-Those who have the least knowledge, talk the most."



https://t.co/3jsNYn6IPq Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 23, 2021 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also weighed in on the controversy and tweeted, "I hail from the South. I am an MP from a western state. I was born, educated, and worked in the North. I represented all of India before the World. India is one. Never run down a region; never divide us" I hail from the South.



India is one.

Never run down a region; never divide us. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 23, 2021 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan objected to Rahul Gandhi's comments and tweeted, "Congress was decimated wherever Rahul Gandhi has gone. Rahul Ji first liberated Congress from North India, now he has gone to South! The whole country is one for us and the public. Congress wants to divide India into north and south, people will not allow such efforts to succeed." - , - !



, pic.twitter.com/6HBzvn10KI Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 23, 2021 Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said, "Your complacency and lack of commitment to your constituency is the reason you were chased out. Please stop being so confused. The North remembers. India is one." Your complacency and lack of commitment to your constituency is the reason you were chased out. Please stop being so confused. The North remembers. India is one: Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs



(File photo) https://t.co/I1NPmPqNpO pic.twitter.com/AML7akIgis ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021 BJP president JP Nadda tweeted, "A few days back he was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won't work, @RahulGandhi Ji! People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today!" A few days back he was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India.



People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today! https://t.co/KbxZSJ4sdt Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 23, 2021 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath invoked former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and tweeted, "Mr Rahul Gandhi. Revered Atal ji said that 'India is not a piece of land, it is a living patriot'. Please do not try to cut it off with the sword of regionalism. India was one, there is one, and it will remain the same. Long live Mother India." ,



Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2021 BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Dear @RahulGandhi -- in your type of politics -- shaming people and country seems normal to you. But shaming people of North India from whose support your family's politics sprung for decades? #Unforgivable #Shame." Dear @RahulGandhi - in ur type of politics - shaming people n country seems normal to u.



But shaming people of NorthIndia from whose support ur familys politics sprung for decades? #Unforgivable #Shame https://t.co/ZchtZJiubv Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) February 24, 2021

