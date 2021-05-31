Traders' body disappointed with COVID-19 unlocking in Delhi, calls for opening of markets

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has expressed its disappointment over COVID-19 unlocking process in Delhi and called for allowing opening of markets.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the process of lifting the lockdown gradually in the capital will begin from Monday, starting with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week.

"The traders across Delhi are highly disappointed because they were expecting that shops will open from today in a phased manner to revive the business activities and was logical too because when the lockdown was announced in Delhi on April 19, the infection rate was 26.12 per cent...which has come down...to less than 1.5 per cent," CAIT said in a letter to Kejriwal.

It said construction and factory activities cannot take place without cement, sand, building material, iron, ball bearing, hand tools, among others, which can be procured only from shops. Besides, the goods produced in factories cannot be sold if the shops are closed, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

He urged the chief minister to review the decision and allow opening of markets, even if for lesser hours. "As suggested earlier, the wholesale markets and retail markets in Delhi may be allowed to open in different staggered timings with a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am."

The traders' body said keeping markets shut will lead to financial problems for traders, their families and employees.

The national capital reported 946 new COVID-19 cases and 78 fatalities on Sunday. Positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent.

