TS Inter Result 2019: Here's how you can check your TSBIE intermediate result

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter result (1st and 2nd year) 2019 today on their official website results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in. The Intermediate Part I and Part II examination in Telangana for the academic year 2018-19 started on Feb 28 and March 18, 2019, respectively.

Reportedly, Telangana Board releases the TS Inter results in the months of April or May. Last year, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the TS Inter 1st year exams was 62.35%. However, in the TS Inter 2nd year exams, the pass percentage was 67%, which was slightly higher than the Ist year results. Nearly 9.63 lakh students appeared for the Part-I and Part-II examinations 2018.

The appeared candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready to quickly log in to the website and download their TS Inter results 2019. The results are expected to be announced soon. Reportedly, around 4,36,621 candidates had appeared in the TS Inter first year exams. The number of appeared students of TS Inter second year is almost the same.

Here's how you can check your TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of TSBIE.

Step-2: Click on the link of TS Inter result. You will be navigated to a new page.

Step-3: Enter your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.

Step-4: Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will be displayed on the screen.

Step-5: Download the TS Inter result for future references.

Students can also get their TS Inter results through SMS.

For Telangana TS Inter 1st year results 2019:

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

For Telangana TS Inter 2nd year results 2019:

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

