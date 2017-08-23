UIDAI launches door step Aadhar enrolment in Delhi

UIDAI has joined hands with CSC India for launching door step enrolment facility in the national capital for the elderly, patients and others who cannot travel the Aadhar centres.

"Today we are starting a mobile van in partnership with CSC India which will go and enrol people who are unable to travel to Aadhaar centres for enrolment like elderlies, patients, small children etc," UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Ajay Bhushan Pandey said at the 'National Conference on Emerging Opportunities through CSC'.

The van was flagged off by Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

CSC India provides permit and monitors operations of common service centres across India which are meant to provide government services in rural area. There are about 2.5 lakh CSCs operational across country.

"The van will provide Aadhaar enrolment service at door step in Delhi area but I would like CSC India to support this service in major cities. This facility should be also available for people in rural area in coming days," Pandey said.