Union minister Prakash Javadekar to brief media on Cabinet decisions today

In a tweet, KS Dhatwalia, Principal Spokesperson, Press Bureau of Information, said that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will brief media on Cabinet decisions at 3 pm today

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to brief media on Cabinet decisions at 3 pm on Wednesday via video-conferencing. The briefing is scheduled to be held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

In a tweet, KS Dhatwalia, Principal Spokesperson, Press Bureau of Information, said, "Media Alert: Union Minister @PrakashJavadekar to brief media on #Cabinet decisions at 3:00 PM today i.e. 11.11.2020 at Conference Hall #NationalMediaCentre."

In the last Cabinet meeting on November 4, the government had given its approval for signing an MoU between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the United Kingdom Medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency for cooperation in medical products regulation. The Cabinet had also given its nod for signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with United Kingdom on cooperation in the field of Telecommunication/ICTs.

The government had also approved MoU with Israel on cooperation in the field of health and medicine as well as to develop scientific and technical collaborations in astronomy.

Among others, the government had also approved Rs 1,810 crore investment for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I hydro power project located on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh. The project is expected to generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually.

