UP Budget 2018: CM Yogi Adityanath to announce jobs for youth, development of pilgrimage sites

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is going to present his second Budget for the state today. A Cabinet meeting - a first - was called before CM Adityanath's Budget presentation. The Budget that is likely to focus on infrastructure, youth-centric issues and agriculture, somewhat similar to the Union Budget 2018. The Budget for the state for 2018 is set to be set at more than Rs 4 lakh crore.

The expected budget is a jump from last year's Rs 3.84 lakh crore. This increase appears to be an attempt to woo investors who would be attending the UP Investors Summit to be held on February 21 and 22. The CM is also likely to table funds to provide water and electricity in every household in the state.



UP saw the inauguration of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and Lucknow Metro during Akhilesh's regime, while Mayawati had given the state Yamuna Expressway, the NCR metro rail project. It remains to be seen how the Yogi government will match up to what now appears to be set precedence.

According to reports, State Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said that they want to complete all the development schemes on time and if the cost increases due to delay, action would be taken against those responsible.

There are also speculations that the UP government would declare 2018-19 as the 'Youth Year' and may announce jobs for the youth in the state.

While wooing investors and the youth, the CM is also likely to announce development schemes for his homeland Gorakhpur as well as PM Modi's constituency Varanasi.

As seen from his inclination, the CM could also focus on the development of pilgrimage sites and announce air and road connections between them.