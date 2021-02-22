UP Budget 2021 Highlights: Yogi govt presents biggest-ever Rs 5.5 lakh crore budget

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented its biggest-ever budget of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore for the financial year 2021-22 in the state Assembly with a target to make Uttar Pradesh 'Atma Nirbhar'. The state budget includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, presented the budget. The size of the budget is Rs 37,410 crore more than the previous year.

This budget aims to bring electricity, roads, water to every household and make every village go digital. The budget is focused on youth, women, poor and farmers, claims the Uttar Pradesh government.

This was the Adityanath government's first paperless budget and the fifth budget of the present government before the next Assembly polls.

Khanna, in his budget speech, said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "Atma Nirbhar" and ensure the all-round development.

The budget is designed to pull Uttar Pradesh out of the most severe global economic crisis due to COVID-19 and ensure its holistic development, he added.

Here are the key highlights of the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2021:

Rs 10,029 crore has been earmarked for housing

Rs 2,200 crore for Amrit Yojna

Rs 2,000 crore for Smart City project

Rs 1,000 crore for Mukhya Mantri Samagra Sampada Vikas Yojna

Rs 7,000 crore for PM Awas Gramin

Rs 5,000 crore for PM Sadak Yojna

Rs 3,100 crore for farmers' pension

Folk artists facing a financial crisis will get a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000

Education (University in every division; Rs 200 crore for model colleges in 26 districts)

Under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana, the government allocated Rs 1,200 crore to give tablets to girl students

Rs 100 crore for metro rail projects in Varanasi and Gorakhpur

Rs 50 crore for Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow

Rs 140 crore for the overall development of Ayodhya

Rs 101 crore for the airport in Ayodhya, Rs 2,000 crore for Jewar airport

Rs 750 crore for Gorakhpur Expressway, Rs 1,107 crore - Purvanchal Expressway, Rs 1,492 crore - Bundelkhand Expressway

Rs 400 crore for loans to farmers on subsidised rates

Rs 700 crore allocated for irrigation

Rs 600 crore for Krishi Durghatna Yojana

Rs 100 crore for Atma Nirbhar Krishik Samanvit Vikas Yojana

Rs 50 crore allocated for COVID vaccination

