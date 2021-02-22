UP Budget 2021 Highlights: Yogi govt presents biggest-ever Rs 5.5 lakh crore budget

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented its biggest-ever budget of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore for the financial year 2021-22 in the state Assembly with a target to make Uttar Pradesh 'Atma Nirbhar'. The state budget includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.
Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, presented the budget. The size of the budget is Rs 37,410 crore more than the previous year.
This budget aims to bring electricity, roads, water to every household and make every village go digital. The budget is focused on youth, women, poor and farmers, claims the Uttar Pradesh government.
This was the Adityanath government's first paperless budget and the fifth budget of the present government before the next Assembly polls.
Khanna, in his budget speech, said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "Atma Nirbhar" and ensure the all-round development.
The budget is designed to pull Uttar Pradesh out of the most severe global economic crisis due to COVID-19 and ensure its holistic development, he added.
Here are the key highlights of the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2021:
