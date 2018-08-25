Vijay Mallya extradition case: India submits video footage of Arthur Road Jail to UK authorities

The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a video footage of Barrack 12 of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to UK authorities. Earlier, the Westminster court, which is hearing Vijay Mallya's extradition case in the UK, had asked the Indian authorities to submit a video of the Arthur Road Jail where they planned to keep liquor baron after extradition.

The UK court had asked for the video after Mallya's counsel complained that Barrack 12 of the Arthur Road Jail had no natural light. However, the video, which has been submitted before the court, will prove that the cell intended for Mallya has natural light and it is equipped with television set, personal toilet, washing area and bedding.

Barrack 12 is a ground-plus-one structure with eight cells on each floor. Each cell has a separate toilet (some Indian and some western), washing area and a courtyard. The prisoners who are lodged in Barrack 12 are also given mattresses, pillows, bed sheets and melamine utensil, India Today reported.

Vijay Mallya is fighting extradition to India on the charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. The court will hear the closing arguments in his high-profile extradition trial on September 12.

In the last hearing on July 31, Mallya appeared before the Westminster Magistrates' Court where both defence and prosecution presented clarifications on Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. After hearing the arguments, Judge Emma Arbuthnot asked the Indian agencies to submit within three weeks a video of the Jail.

Ahead of the hearing, Mallya had said the allegations of money laundering and stealing money against him were completely false. "I have made a comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court. There are over Rs 14,000 crore assets that I have submitted before the court. I have asked them to pay bills and settle them. Question of stealing money and money laundering are completely false charges. Assets are before the court and I am before the court. I hope this all ends," Mallya had said.