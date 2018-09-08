Vijay Mallya watches India-England match, says court will decide his return to India

On the question of when he was going to return to India, liquor baron Vijay Mallya said that the decision rests with the judiciary. The fugitive liquor baron was among the audience on the first day of fifth Test match between India and England at The Oval cricket ground on Friday.

Mallya seemed nervous while answering questions about his return to India and tried to sidestep them. "That is for the judge to decide," he told an ANI reporter outside The Oval on being asked when he was going back to India.

"I am not giving any media interview at a cricket game," he responded when pressed for more answers.

#WATCH: Vijay Mallya when asked if he will go back to India says, "judge will decide," outside The Oval in London's Kennington. pic.twitter.com/CmJY6YU9Um - ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018

Mallya and his accomplices are wanted for defrauding Rs 9,000 crore from Indian banks. He is currently contesting money laundering charges in London after Indian authorities initiated extradition proceedings to bring him back to India.

Mallya's counsel has challenged his extradition to India on grounds that the Barrack 12 at Arthur Road jail, where he is to be incarcerated, does not receive enough natural light. In response to this, the Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a video footage to the Westminster court, which is hearing the extradition case, refuting these claims.

The Enforcement Directorate has also moved court to declare Mallya a fugitive economic offender. The probe agency has also asked for confiscation of his property worth Rs 12,500 crore once Mallya's fugitive economic offender status is confirmed.

Mallya was listed to appear before a special court PMLA (Preventionof Money Laundering Act) court in the last week of August as part of the first action initiated against an absconding accused under the newly enacted fugitive economic offenders' law. He has been asked to furnish his reply by September 24 September.