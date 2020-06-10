Vizag gas leak: Andhra govt forms committee to probe incident; seeks report by June 22

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a high-power committee to investigate the causes behind the gas leak incident at LG Polymers plant in Vishakhapatnam. The panel has been asked to submit its report by June 22.

#VizagGasLeak: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has constituted a High-Power Committee to probe into the causes behind the gas leak incident at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. The committee has to submit its report by 22nd June, 2020. pic.twitter.com/faioOYqgoA ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

The committee, headed by Special Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, will look into what caused the gas leak and the recovery steps taken in response to the incident, according to ANI.

Members of the panel, as per local media reports, include - Commissioner of Police RK Meena, Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valaven, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Member-Secretary Vivek Yadav, and Collector Vinay Chand.

The committee team has already held numerous meetings with other stakeholders such as petrochemical experts, the National Green Tribunal, besides others.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also invited opinions/questions from the general public to investigate the gas leak incident.

At least 12 were killed and several others hospitalised after they inhaled the vapour that leaked from one of the storage tanks in the LG Polymers Plant located at R.R. Venkatapuram village of Vishakhapatnam during the early morning of May 7.

The gas leak impacted villages within a five-km radius of the plant.

