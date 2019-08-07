'We will miss you': India mourns Sushma Swaraj's death

The sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, one of the rare loved politicians across party lines, has put the country in sorrow. Early reports suggest the former Foreign Minister suffered a heart stroke before she passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Swaraj's health had deteriorated in recent months. The speculations about her health had particularly intensified when she was late as compared to other politicians in arriving at the swearing in ceremony of the new government earlier this year.

Sushma Swaraj had discontinued as the Foreign Minister in the re-elected Modi government over health issues. The position went to S Jaishankar. But her exit as a minister was also deeply regretted by many Indians. She had developed a reputaion of an approachable minister, often helping Indians facing troubles related to passports and visas.

Her kindness which often came coated with wit in her tweets had frequently touched the hearts of people.

She has over 13 million followers on Twitter. And as that account now stands in stillness, her followers are buried deep in grief.

Here are some of the reactions:

In a tweet grieving Sushma Swaraj's death, PM Narendra Modi said, "Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti."