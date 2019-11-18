Winter Session of parliament begins today; key bills to watch out for

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, meant to promote digital economy while protecting and regulating all aspects of personal data is one of the key legislations that is expected to be considered by the Parliament during its Winter Session that commenced today. The 20-day session, scheduled between November 18 and December 13, will see the introduction of 27 bills, consideration and passage of 12 Bills and withdrawal of seven, notes PRS Legislative Research, the institution that tracks legislative business of central and state governments.

The Bills for consideration and passage include The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill 2019 to further streamline the functioning of chit fund industry and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019 to prohibit commercial surrogacy and constitute the National Surrogacy Board and respective State Surrogacy Boards to regulate the practice of surrogacy in the country. The new Bills listed for introduction and consideration include The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019 that amalgamates the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend the definition of the micro, small, and medium enterprises on the basis of annual turnover and The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2019 to prohibit violence against healthcare service personnel, and damage or loss of property of clinical establishments. The other important Bills include The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2019 to remove the requirement of prior approval of the central government before the grant of mining lease, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to establish the National Board, the State Boards, and the National Registry to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology clinics. It also talks of establishing assisted reproductive technology banks to prevent misuse and promote ethical practices.

Other economic bills

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is meant to replace an Ordinance that amended the Income Tax Act, 1961, and The Finance (No 2) Act, 2019 to provide domestic companies with an option to opt to for lower tax rates.

The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 rationalises the government's role to create efficient, autonomous, and professional environment and protects the interests of depositors in multi-state cooperative societies.

The Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 will amend the Companies Act, 2013 to decriminalise certain offences and facilitate ease of doing business.

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2019 creates structural changes in the governing structure of the CCI and expands its activities by opening regional offices.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 amends the Code to include a chapter on cross boundary insolvency.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 establishes the International Financial Services Centre Authority to regulate and develop a market for financial services in International Financial Services Centres in India.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 to replace an Ordinance that prohibits the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of e-cigarettes and similar devices.

The Pesticides Management Bill, 2019 to replace and address the inadequacies in the Insecticides Act, 1968.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 provides a legal framework for implementation of Hong Kong convention.

The Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 enacts domestic anti-maritime piracy legislation in line with UNCLOS to provide legal framework for piracy-related crimes committed on high seas.

Your bank deposits may soon get insured up to Rs 5 lakh instead of Rs 1 lakh

Parliament Winter Session: Which are the main economy-related bills?