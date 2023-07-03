17 km-long section of RAPIDX, India’s first regional train service, to start this month: Report 

The 17 km-long section of the country’s first regional train service RAPIDX is set to start operations this month. The portion has five stations—Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depot, The Economic Times reported. “Work at all these stations has been completed and they are ready for operations,” a senior government official told the daily.

Besides this, a 42-km viaduct from Sahibabad to Meerut South station has also been completed. An official added that a 25 km-long section after Duhai depot comprising Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North and Meerut South will be the next station to be commissioned after the priority section. The sections are a part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. Trains on the RRTS will likely run at an operational speed of 160 kmph.

Construction of the RRTS began in June 2019. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is building the RRTS corridor, aims to commission the entire 82 km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public by 2025.

The RRTS project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 30,274 crore and has been financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and New Development Bank (NDB).

The trains have been named RAPIDX since it is easy to read and pronounce the name in various languages. “In addition to signifying speed and progress, the X in the name denotes next generation technology and the new-age mobility solution. It also represents youth, optimism, and energy,” NCRTC officials said.

The semi-high speed regional rail service across the National Capital Region (NCR) is being developed by the NCRTC. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

RAPIDX will also feature a dedicated women’s coach just after the premium coach on every train moving from Meerut to Delhi. The reserved coach will have a 72 seating capacity. It will also have a diaper-changing station at every station. Proper signage will also be provided to identify these coaches at the platform level and at the train door openings.

