5 states, 48% of GDP, one growth engine: India’s economic divide comes into focus

India’s economic growth story is increasingly being powered by a small group of states, raising fresh questions about how balanced the country’s development trajectory really is. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat together contributed nearly 48% of India’s GDP in FY2025, underscoring a significant concentration of economic activity, according to Client Associates’ State of Indian States: 2026 white paper.

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The report noted that India continues to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with GDP growth projected at 7.5% in FY2026 and 6.8% in FY2027. However, the report highlights widening disparities in income, fiscal stability, employment and economic growth across states. Maharashtra’s economy is 133 times larger than Mizoram’s, while Goa’s per capita income exceeds Bihar’s by more than 8x.

The report suggested that the next phase of growth may increasingly become a state-level story—one marked by widening gaps in prosperity, investment, competitiveness and fiscal strength.

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India’s “Power Five”

The concentration is particularly visible at the top. According to the report, Maharashtra alone contributes 13.3% of national GDP, reinforcing its position as India’s financial and commercial capital.

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The report also highlighted the growing importance of Uttar Pradesh, describing it as one of India’s most closely watched economic transformations. Uttar Pradesh’s economy is now comparable to Mexico in scale while growing faster than China, making it one of the country's largest long-term economic opportunities.

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Beyond the traditional leaders, newer growth engines are beginning to emerge. Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya have surfaced among India’s fastest-growing state economies, posting growth rates of more than 15% CAGR, signaling that economic momentum is spreading beyond established centers.

Growth remains uneven

Despite strong national growth numbers, prosperity remains far from evenly distributed.

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The report found a stark divide in per capita income across India. Residents of Goa and Sikkim earn more than eight times the income of Bihar residents, highlighting the scale of regional disparities. Bihar’s per-capita income remains at ₹69,321, while only 16 states exceed the national average.

The findings suggest that economic size alone does not necessarily translate into individual prosperity or broad-based development.

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Investment flows

The same concentration pattern appears in private investment flows. India attracted ₹4.22 lakh crore in FDI equity inflows in FY2025, representing a 14.7% year-on-year increase. However, five states —Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu — captured 83.3% of all FDI inflows, indicating that capital remains heavily clustered in a handful of regions.

Still, emerging investment hubs are beginning to gain traction. Haryana and Tamil Nadu posted strong growth in FDI inflows, while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are increasingly attracting investors due to infrastructure development and policy reforms.

Competitiveness and fiscal health

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The report argues that future economic leadership will depend not only on GDP size but also on governance quality, fiscal discipline and employment creation.

Gujarat emerged as India’s top-ranked state in the report’s competitiveness rankings, followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

At the other end, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir were categorized as states requiring fiscal rehabilitation due to debt-related concerns.

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The broader message from the report is clear: India’s growth story is expanding, but whether that growth becomes more evenly distributed may determine the next chapter of the country’s economic journey.