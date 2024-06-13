53rd GST Council likely to take up rate rationalisation in its June 22 meeting

The fitment committee, which is expected to convene within the next few days, is likely to discuss the possibility of GST rate rationalisation, sources told BT TV. Several meetings were held in late May to address pending agenda items.

A Group of Ministers on Rate Rationalisation (GoM), led by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, is yet to finalise its recommendations on rate rationalisation. This issue is likely to be on the agenda of the 53rd GST Council meeting, scheduled for June 22.

Related Articles

As per sources, the Centre aims to streamline the current GST rates of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28% into three tiers.

In its 45th meeting in September 2021, the GST Council decided to form a GoM to address rate rationalisation and the correction of the inverted duty structure. Initially headed by Basavaraj S Bommai, the then chief minister of Karnataka, the GoM was reconstituted after he lost the state assembly elections.

The GoM will again require restructuring since one of its previous members, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is no longer handling the finance portfolio in Bihar.

This reorganisation is another subject expected to be discussed at the upcoming meeting.

Another anticipated discussion point is the review of the taxation policy on online gaming, which has been in effect for over six months since its implementation in October 2023.

According to few gaming companies that BT TV spoke with, a potential solution might involve revising the taxation valuation from the "bet amount" to "net deposits."

However, sources indicate that the government remains firm on the current taxation approach on online gaming, citing regulatory benefits and a significant increase in tax revenue since the GST's introduction. Although the government might review the policy soon, a complete reversal is unlikely.

Nonetheless, adjustments to the valuation method could be considered.