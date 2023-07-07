55% of farmers highly worried about impact of a deficient monsoon on crops: Axis My India survey

More than half of the country’s farmers are worried about the deficient monsoon this year. Consumer data intelligence company, Axis My India, that released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) said that 55 per cent of farmers are highly worried about the repercussions of a deficient monsoon on their farming activities.

The findings that offer crucial insights into various aspects impacting the nation revealed that 24 per cent of the farmers were mildly concerned about the impact of a deficient monsoon, while only 9 per cent were optimistic about a good monsoon, and 13 per cent a normal monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated last week that although the monsoon arrived in the entire country six days earlier than usual, rain totals were 10 per cent below average in June. However, some states received less than 60 per cent rainfall than normal.

The monsoon does not only bring the much-needed respite from the scorching Indian summers but also is the lifeblood of the $3 trillion economy, delivering water to farms, and filling up reservoirs and aquifers.

In a typical year, rains come to Kerala from around June 1 and move towards the rest of the country by July 8, but this year it arrived in the Southern state on June 8. Its progress was also further delayed due to Cyclone Biparjoy. However, it then made quick progress subsequently to the rest of the country.

Despite the El Nino effect, India is expected to experience average monsoons in July.

The Axis My India CSI Survey was conducted with a sample size of 5,072 people across 35 states and union territories.

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India said, “While mobility trends have seen marginal improvement, the concerns among farmers about the monsoon's impact call for concerted efforts to address agricultural challenges and safeguard the livelihoods of this vital sector. As we navigate these diverse trends, fostering inclusive growth remains paramount for India's economic progress."

The survey also found that overall households have increased for 56 per cent of the families, while the increase is slightly higher in rural households with 57 per cent. Spending on personal care and household items increased for 31 per cent of the families, while non-essential and discretionary spends increased for only 5 per cent of the families. Health-related spending has increased for 30 per cent of the families, and consumption of media has increased for 18 per cent of the families. Mobility has increased for 8 per cent of the families, with highest mobility among the age group of 18-25 year olds.

