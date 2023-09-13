75 lakh Ujjwala beneficiaries to get free LPG connections till 2026 at cost of Rs 1,650 cr: Govt

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday said the Centre has approved the scheme for the release of grant money to support LPG connections to women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Under this, 75 lakh LPG connections will be released in the next three years with a total financial implication of Rs 1,650 crore.

In August, the Cabinet gave an additional subsidy under the Ujjwala scheme. The additional subsidy was pegged at Rs 200, which took the total subsidy to Rs 400 per cylinder for PMUY beneficiaries.

For the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, the price drop of an LPG cylinder is Rs 400 — Rs 200 as price cut and Rs 200 as an existing subsidy.

"The government has approved the release of grant to support LPG connections to women under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Earlier in March this year, the Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Under the Ujjwala scheme, the Centre offers subsidies to the beneficiaries, who pay market price for LPG refills and receive cash subsidies in their bank accounts. As of March 1, there were 9.59 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries in the country.

Who all are eligible for Ujjwala Yojana?

SC/ST households, PM Awas Yojana beneficiary, Most backward class member, Antyodaya Anna Yojana benficiary, tea and ex-tea garden tribes, forest dwellers, river and island residents, poor households under 14-point declaration, Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011 households, and others.