8th Pay Commission: NPS subscribers seek OPS option, key demands submitted

The debate over pension reforms has resurfaced as employee representatives place fresh demands before the 8th Pay Commission, seeking greater flexibility and benefits under India’s retirement framework. The All India NPS Employees’ Federation (AINPSEF) has proposed significant changes, including an option for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to switch to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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During a meeting with Pay Commission chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai and other officials on April 30, 2026, AINPSEF outlined three major demands related to pension, retirement age, and administrative processes. The most prominent among them was allowing central government employees enrolled in NPS to opt for OPS after completing a specified number of service years.

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According to AINPSEF president Manjeet Singh Patel, the federation initially pushed for the complete abolition of NPS. However, the proposal did not find support from the Commission. “We then proposed that central government NPS subscribers, after completing certain years of service, should be given an option to switch to OPS to get an assured pension,” Patel said.

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He further suggested a mechanism to balance fiscal concerns, stating that the government could retain its contribution along with accrued returns, while employees would retain their own contributions and associated gains. The proposal aims to provide pension certainty without placing an excessive burden on government finances.

Retirement age

Another key demand relates to increasing the retirement age of central government teachers from 60 to 65 years. The federation argued that teachers in central institutions, including those under the University Grants Commission (UGC), already benefit from a higher retirement age, and similar parity should be extended to teachers in Union Territories (UTs) and Central Autonomous Bodies (CABs).

AINPSEF also highlighted delays in policy implementation across different administrative bodies. Currently, orders issued for central government employees are communicated later to UTs and CABs, often resulting in missed deadlines and operational inefficiencies. The federation has called for simultaneous issuance of orders to ensure uniformity and timely implementation.

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Additional demands on leave policies

Beyond pensions and retirement, the federation has recommended a standardised leave structure for all central government employees. This includes 14 days of casual leave, 30 days of earned leave, and 20 days of medical leave annually. It has also proposed a 45-day “social obligation leave” for employees at the time of joining service.

What this means for investors and policy watchers

The renewed push for OPS reflects ongoing concerns among government employees about retirement security under market-linked pension systems like NPS. While NPS offers flexibility and potential market-linked returns, OPS provides a defined, assured pension—making it a politically and financially sensitive issue.

The 8th Pay Commission’s stance on these demands will be closely watched, as any shift in pension policy could have significant implications for government finances, fiscal planning, and long-term retirement savings trends in India.

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