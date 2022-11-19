After Byju's, now Zomato fires employees; about 100 jobs impacted so far: Report

Gurugram-headquartered food aggregator firm Zomato has reportedly started laying off employees this week and plans to drop at least 4 per cent of its total workforce to cut costs and turn profitable. This update comes after its Co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned from his post on Friday.

At least 100 employees have already been impacted across functions like the product, tech, catalogue and marketing, reported MoneyControl citing sources. It further added that employees in the supply chain haven't been impacted.

The source told the news portal that employees in roles that had become redundant had been let go.

The source also added that a few account managers dealing with cloud kitchens had also been replaced.

Zomato recently saw multiple top-level exits from the company.

The top-level exits include Rahul Ganjoo, who was the new initiatives head and Siddharth Jhawar vice president of global growth. The company's deputy chief financial officer, Nitin Savara, also stepped down in August.

Earlier, Zomato also announced that it would discontinue its food delivery operations in the United Arab Emirates. “We would like to update the exchange that the Company will discontinue rendering of services to Talabat in the UAE w.e.f. November 24, 2022,” the company said in a statement.

Zomato further highlighted that the discontinuation would not have any material impact on the “financials and operations of the company.” The company will continue to offer restaurant discovery and dining-out services in the UAE, the regulatory filings revealed.

Indian start-up ecosystem is witnessing massive job cuts amid funding crunch. Edtech startup Byju's also recently began laying off employees.

Also Read: Byju's CEO says laying off 2,500 employees is a price to pay for profitability