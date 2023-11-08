Aim to double state's GSDP in 5 yrs, says CM Pushkar Dhami at Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023's road show

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said at the road show of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 that the state government has set a target of doubling its gross state domestic product (GSDP) in the next 5 years.

Making a case for mutual coordination between Uttarakhand and Mumbai, he said that while Mumbai is the economic capital of India, Uttarakhand is the spiritual capital of the country. The Strong Uttarakhand Mission and the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, to held on December 8-9, are also a part of this mission, according to an Uttarakhand government release.

He added that a single-window system for approvals such as licenses has been improved in the stat and a one-stop shop system has also begun for all the other approvals required for establishing and operating a business.

Dhami also told investors at the road show that industrial groups won't face any issues in setting up industries in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand CM added that many policies have also been simplified to create an investor-friendly environment in the state. During the road show in Mumbai, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 30,200 crore were signed between the Uttarakhand government and industrial groups.

Some groups that have signed multi-crore MoUs with the Uttarakhand government are Imagica for setting up theme parks, Atmantan for setting up resorts, ACME for solar cell manufacturing, CTRLs for data centres in the state, Perfetti and Nsure Renewable Energy. Besides this, meetings were also held with JSW Sports, Godrej Chemicals, Estar Foods, and V Arjun Logistics Park.

Under Dhami's leadership, four international road shows have been organised so far in London, Abu Dhabi, Birmingham and Dubai. The state government, on the other hand, has conducted road shows across the country in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The state government signed an investment agreement of Rs 26,575 in Delhi on September 14 as another investment agreement worth Rs 12,500 crore in the UK on September 26 and 27 and an agreement worth Rs 15,475 crore in the UAE. Besides this, multi-crore investment proposal agreements have also been signed in Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad so far.

So far, the investors with whom investment MoUs have been signed by the state government mainly include tourism hospitality sector, AYUSH wellness sector, manufacturing sector, pharma sector, food processing, real estate-infra, pumped storage sector, green and renewable energy and automobile sector.

