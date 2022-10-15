Amul milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Diwali

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which is famous for its Amul brand, has increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 63 per litre. Previously, the price of full cream milk was Rs 61 per litre. Amul Shakti milk is now available at Rs 50 per litre, Amul Gold at Rs 62 per litre and Amul Taza at Rs 56 per litre. The hike comes just ahead of the festive season and is expected to impact household budgets.

The milk brand had increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in August. Mother Dairy had also hiked prices to compensate for the increase in procurement costs. Before that, the prices were increased in March.

Amul has increased prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat: RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited pic.twitter.com/rhbBnVFEJp — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Recently, Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS). At the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council last week, Shah said the process for the merger has already started.

He said: "The government led by PM Narendra Modi is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, the process to form a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies has been started."

The MSCS will ensure the export of the products after its certification so that profit can go directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, he added.

Increasing budgets

As per the wholesale inflation data released earlier this week, the inflation rate of fodder at 25 per cent is at a record high, though it is a little less that the August level. This has directly affected the farmers, who raise cattle for a living. Due to this, the cost of milk production has been going up.