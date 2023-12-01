scorecardresearch
ATF price cut by 4.6 pc; commercial LPG rate hiked by Rs 21

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital

Before this revision, jet fuel cost Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl in Delhi Before this revision, jet fuel cost Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl in Delhi

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Friday slashed by 4.6 per cent - the second reduction in one month - while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rate was raised by Rs 21 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks.

However, price of domestic LPG - used in household kitchens for cooking purposes - remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital from Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Alongside, price of commercial LPG used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased to Rs 1,796.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Rs 1,775.50.

Published on: Dec 01, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
