Bengaluru's economy suffering huge loss of Rs 20,000 crore anually due to traffic congestion, reveals study

Bengaluru is grappling with a severe traffic congestion problem that has resulted in an alarming economic loss of nearly Rs 20,000 crore annually, according to a recent study conducted by traffic expert M N Sreehari and his team. The city's traffic woes have not only hampered productivity but also caused significant delays in shipments for small and medium enterprises, thereby impacting the overall economic growth.

The study reveals that despite having 60 fully functional flyovers, the city continues to face transportation issues due to an infrastructural deficit and disproportionate road length growth compared to the increasing vehicular population.

Bengaluru's population has surged to 14.5 million, with close to 1.5 crore vehicles on the roads. This mismatch between infrastructural growth and population increase has led to delays, congestion, higher travel time, and substantial economic loss.

The IT sector, which forms the backbone of Bengaluru's economy, has been hit hard by this ordeal. Employees spend a considerable amount of time stuck in traffic, leading to significant productivity losses. The study estimates that the IT sector alone has suffered a loss of approximately Rs 7,000 crore due to traffic-related hindrances.

Furthermore, the study emphasises the negative consequences of traffic congestion on small and medium-sized firms (SMEs). These companies struggle to meet delivery deadlines, resulting in late shipments and unhappy consumers.

This, in turn, has an exponential effect on the city's economy, resulting in losses of roughly Rs 3,500 crore.

To address these challenges, the study recommends a multi-pronged approach. This includes exploring underground transportation systems, particularly for metros and government buses, and discouraging roadside parking to prioritize road space for traffic and ensure pedestrian safety.

The report also suggests supplementing road traffic with metro rail and linear railway lines along with one or two circular routes.

Furthermore, the study emphasizes the need for increased mass transportation like metro, monorail, and high-capacity buses while discouraging private transportation systems.

The use of artificial intelligence and the introduction of robotics and informatics for road users using a Variable Message System (VMS) were also recommended.

"Deploy enough personnel for the observation of violators and immediate action plans in addition to camera and sensor systems. Since the entire road system is full of activities, exploring underground transportation, particularly for metros, government buses etc., is given an opening every one or two kilometres and escape routes. This will also cover ventilation and other requirements during the disaster," the study said.

