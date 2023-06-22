Bidens to host PM Modi for state dinner: Millet cakes, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn salad on the menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner on June 22. PM Modi is currently on a three-day state visit to the US, where he met some of the most eminent personalities and experts from various sectors. He was hosted for a private dinner by the Bidens on June 21. PM Modi and the Bidens exchanged gifts during the event.

The state dinner is expected to have an Indian touch, with the dinner theme inspired by the peacock, and the decor signifying the Tricolour.

PM MODI-BIDENS STATE DINNER

FLOTUS Jill Biden, keeping in mind PM Modi’s vegetarian food preferences, asked Chef Nina Curtis, an expert in plant-based cuisine, to work with the White House staff and create the vegetarian menu.

However, other guests will have the option to add fish to their main course. Moreover, the menu will also include millet-based dishes, inspired by PM Modi’s call.

The first course would have marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce.

Stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, sumac roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes would be part of the main course. Rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake is also on the menu.

Stone Tower Chardonnay 'Kristi' 2021, Patel Red Blend 2019, and Domaine Carneros Brut Rose, will be part of the menu too.

Bidens' menu for PM Modi State Dinner

The private dinner on Wednesday at the White House included pasta and ice cream.

DECOR, PERFORMANCES

"Tomorrow night, guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table -- the colours of the Indian flag,” said Jill Biden.

Following the dinner, Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and Penn Masala, an acapella group from University of Pennsylvania would perform for the guests.

The guests will end the evening by walking across the moonlit lawn and will be greeted by hundreds of glowing lanterns guiding them home, said Jill Biden.

