BPCL launches ‘UFill’ for customers

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has announced the launch of “UFill”. It is a digital customer experience which delivers on BPCL’s promise of ensuring that their customers have complete control over time, technology, and transparency as part of their fueling experience.



The proposition has been launched in 65 cities across the country so far and is soon expected to be launched pan India. The company said that the UFill functions are smart and smooth.



According to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, UFill offers a real time QR and voucher code through SMS and is accepted at all BPCL fuel stations where the functionality is enabled. If the amount paid in advance is partially used, the balance amount is immediately refunded to the bank account of the customer. If not used within 48 hours, the money paid in advance is automatically refunded to the debited bank account.



The technology provides touch-free pre-payment options and helps to control fueling. As the cost of fuel is paid in advance, there is no intervention at the time of sale.



BPCL aims to improve the digital journey of customers by saving their turn-around-time at fuel outlets and increase money transparency, mentioned the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.