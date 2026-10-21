However, the gap between extracting ores and converting them into usable industrial materials remains a major obstacle.

China’s advantage lies beyond mining

China’s influence over critical minerals extends well beyond its domestic mineral reserves. Its strength lies in processing raw materials into battery-grade chemicals, refined metals, permanent magnets and other industrial inputs required by manufacturers.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China accounts for around 90% of rare earth element refining and processing, while also holding dominant positions in several other critical mineral supply chains. Its share of global lithium refining is around 70%, while cobalt refining exceeds 75%, according to estimates cited in the IEA’s critical minerals analysis. Exact shares vary by mineral, processing stage and reporting year.

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This concentration gives China considerable influence over the availability and cost of materials used in batteries, electric motors, wind turbines and advanced electronics.

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For instance, lithium extracted from an overseas mine must undergo processing to produce chemicals suitable for battery manufacturing. Similarly, cobalt ore requires refining before it can be incorporated into battery materials. Rare earth elements require complex separation processes to produce materials used in high-performance permanent magnets.

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The result is a supply chain in which the country extracting the mineral is not necessarily the country controlling its industrial value.

To secure critical industrial raw materials like coking coal, copper, and lithium, India has launched a ₹34,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission targeting 50 overseas mines by 2031. However, recent disputes over Tata Chemicals' soda ash mine in Kenya and operational bottlenecks in Mozambique show that owning foreign mines acts primarily as a price hedge and output claim rather than guaranteeing discounted minerals. Furthermore, mine ownership fails to overcome host-nation raw export bans or China's overwhelming dominance in global mineral refining. "Owning a mine can buy a claim on output, a financial hedge, and some control over quality. It doesn't buy cheaper minerals, override market prices, or grant the final say." Beyond raw extraction, refining remains the ultimate bottleneck. China controls ~71% of global lithium refining, over 75% of cobalt refining, and 91% of rare earths processing. Without domestic processing capacity, foreign ore alone doesn't grant supply chain security. We look at India’s overseas mineral bets, host-country resource nationalism, and why owning a mine abroad isn't enough. — Markets by Zerodha (@zerodhamarkets) October 21, 2026

Why overseas mining deals may not be enough

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India’s overseas mineral acquisition strategy seeks to secure long-term access to resources and reduce excessive dependence on concentrated suppliers. But ownership of a mine does not automatically guarantee that its output can be exported to India, processed economically or delivered without disruption.

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Host countries can impose export restrictions, increase local processing requirements or change regulations to retain more value from their natural resources. Operational delays, infrastructure shortages, financing constraints and geopolitical tensions can also affect production and shipments.

The distinction is between securing a claim on mineral output and controlling the complete supply chain. An overseas mining investment may provide an offtake agreement or a financial hedge against price volatility, but it cannot necessarily override a host government’s export policy or guarantee supplies at discounted prices.

These risks are reflected in the growing use of export licensing and restrictions on critical minerals and related technologies. The IEA’s tracking of export controls announced, proposed or updated in 2025 and 2026 highlights how governments are increasingly treating mineral processing capabilities as strategic assets.

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For India, overseas investments will therefore need to be supported by enforceable supply agreements, diversified sourcing, logistics arrangements and access to processing capacity.

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