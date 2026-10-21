Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Rs 11 lakh crore investor wealth gone as market ends lower for second day

Rs 11 lakh crore investor wealth gone as market ends lower for second day

Market cap of BSE listed firms fell by Rs 6.15 lakh crore to Rs 461.78 lakh crore today against Rs 467.93 lakh crore in the previous session.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 5:13 PM IST
Rs 11 lakh crore investor wealth gone as market ends lower for second dayIn the last two sessions, investors have lost Rs 11 lakh crore in terms of market cap on BSE. On October 19, investors lost Rs 5 lakh crore in terms of market cap.

Sensex and Nifty pared losses at the fag end of trade today helped by a rally in IT stocks. Sensex ended 143 pts lower at 73,709 and Nifty closed 78 points lower at 22,811.

In the afternoon session around 2:00 pm, Sensex was trading 510 points lower at 73,351 and Nifty lost 200 pts to 22,687.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The indices ended lower today for the second straight session after October 19 (Monday). Market cap of BSE listed firms fell by Rs 6.15 lakh crore to Rs 461.78 lakh crore against Rs 467.93 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the last two sessions, investors have lost Rs 11 lakh crore  in terms of market cap on BSE. On October 19, investors lost Rs 5 lakh crore in terms of market cap.

The fall in the market cap an be attributed to a crash in the midcap and small cap indices.

The Nifty small cap index too plunged 2.37% or 449 pts to 18,487 in the current session.

Amid the ongoing weakness in the market, the Nifty MIDCAP 150 index has turned negative for 2026. The index fell 299 pts to 21,200. It is down 4.83% this year.

Advertisement

The crash in Indian stock market pushed the India VIX higher by 6.11% to 15.68 on Wednesday against the previous close of 14.77. Indian VIX measures expected market fluctuations over the next 30 days

Stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Axis Bank, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.33%.

On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS, Ultratech Cements and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40%.

Analysts decode market outlook 

Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking said, "The selling pressure across key sectors, barring IT, has pushed the Nifty below its short-term moving average, the 20-day exponential moving average (20-DEMA), again weakening the near-term outlook. The 22,200–22,400 zone is the next key support area, while the 23,000–23,300 zone is likely to cap the upside during any recovery. Given elevated crude prices, weak broader-market participation and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, participants should maintain a cautious stance, focus on selective stock-specific opportunities and consider a balanced approach with appropriate positioning on both sides of the market."

Advertisement

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "The daily candlestick reflects strong selling pressure from higher levels, with the index closing below the rising trendline and indicating a loss of near-term bullish momentum. A sustained move below the immediate support zone could invite further weakness, whereas a recovery above resistance would be required to improve the short-term outlook. The daily chart indicates a bearish breakdown below the rising trendline support, suggesting weakening short-term price structure. The index has also faced resistance around the 50-day EMA near 56,019 over recent sessions, while the 200-day EMA near 56,454 remains another significant overhead hurdle. Immediate support is placed at 54,400–54,700, while resistance is seen around 55,300–55,550."

Previous session 

Sensex ended 876 pts lower at 73,852 and Nifty crashed 257 points to 22,888. Market cap of BSE listed firms fell to Rs 467.93 lakh crore. This indicated investors lost Rs 4.69 lakh crore on Monday against the market cap of Rs 472.62 lakh crore on October 16.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more