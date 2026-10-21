Rs 11 lakh crore investor wealth gone as market ends lower for second day

The indices ended lower today for the second straight session after October 19 (Monday). Market cap of BSE listed firms fell by Rs 6.15 lakh crore to Rs 461.78 lakh crore against Rs 467.93 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the last two sessions, investors have lost Rs 11 lakh crore in terms of market cap on BSE. On October 19, investors lost Rs 5 lakh crore in terms of market cap.

The fall in the market cap an be attributed to a crash in the midcap and small cap indices.

The Nifty small cap index too plunged 2.37% or 449 pts to 18,487 in the current session.

Amid the ongoing weakness in the market, the Nifty MIDCAP 150 index has turned negative for 2026. The index fell 299 pts to 21,200. It is down 4.83% this year.

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The crash in Indian stock market pushed the India VIX higher by 6.11% to 15.68 on Wednesday against the previous close of 14.77. Indian VIX measures expected market fluctuations over the next 30 days

Stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Axis Bank, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.33%.

On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS, Ultratech Cements and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40%.

Analysts decode market outlook

Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking said, "The selling pressure across key sectors, barring IT, has pushed the Nifty below its short-term moving average, the 20-day exponential moving average (20-DEMA), again weakening the near-term outlook. The 22,200–22,400 zone is the next key support area, while the 23,000–23,300 zone is likely to cap the upside during any recovery. Given elevated crude prices, weak broader-market participation and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, participants should maintain a cautious stance, focus on selective stock-specific opportunities and consider a balanced approach with appropriate positioning on both sides of the market."

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Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "The daily candlestick reflects strong selling pressure from higher levels, with the index closing below the rising trendline and indicating a loss of near-term bullish momentum. A sustained move below the immediate support zone could invite further weakness, whereas a recovery above resistance would be required to improve the short-term outlook. The daily chart indicates a bearish breakdown below the rising trendline support, suggesting weakening short-term price structure. The index has also faced resistance around the 50-day EMA near 56,019 over recent sessions, while the 200-day EMA near 56,454 remains another significant overhead hurdle. Immediate support is placed at 54,400–54,700, while resistance is seen around 55,300–55,550."

Previous session

Sensex ended 876 pts lower at 73,852 and Nifty crashed 257 points to 22,888. Market cap of BSE listed firms fell to Rs 467.93 lakh crore. This indicated investors lost Rs 4.69 lakh crore on Monday against the market cap of Rs 472.62 lakh crore on October 16.