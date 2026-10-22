US Green Card costs to rise: New EB-5 visa fees for Indians from November 30

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US EB-5 visa fees: Old vs new charges
Based on the exchange rate of $1 = ₹94.39 on October 21, 2026, the revised government fees will translate into higher costs for Indian applicants. The rupee amounts below are approximate and may vary with exchange rates and bank charges.
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Application fee
|
Current fee
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New fee from Nov 30
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Form I-526E (regional-centre investors)
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$3,675 (₹3.47 lakh)
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$7,850 (₹7.41 lakh)
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EB-5 Integrity Fund fee
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$1,000 (₹94,390)
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$1,100 (₹1.04 lakh)
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I-526E plus Integrity Fund fee
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$4,675 (₹4.41 lakh)
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$8,950 (₹8.45 lakh)
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Form I-526 (standalone investors)
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$3,675 (₹3.47 lakh)
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$7,615 (₹7.19 lakh)
|
Form I-829 (removal of residency conditions)
|
$3,750 (₹3.54 lakh)
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$5,000 (₹4.72 lakh)
Source: US Department of Homeland Security's final rule. INR conversions are based on the exchange rate provided for October 21, 2026.
For regional-centre investors, the combined cost of the initial Form I-526E petition and the Integrity Fund fee will increase from $4,675 to $8,950. This represents a rise of approximately ₹4.04 lakh at the stated exchange rate.
Standalone investors filing Form I-526 will see the fee rise from $3,675 to $7,615, an increase of approximately ₹3.72 lakh. Meanwhile, the fee for Form I-829, which is used to remove conditions on permanent resident status, will increase from $3,750 to $5,000.
What is the US EB-5 visa programme?
The EB-5 programme allows eligible foreign investors and their qualifying family members to seek US permanent residency by investing in a qualifying American commercial enterprise and creating at least 10 full-time jobs for eligible US workers.
The minimum investment is currently $800,000 (approximately ₹7.55 crore) for qualifying projects in targeted employment areas or eligible infrastructure projects. For other qualifying investments, the minimum is $1.05 million, or approximately ₹9.91 crore.
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These investment thresholds are separate from government filing fees, legal expenses and other project-related costs. The November fee revision does not change the minimum investment requirements.
Why are EB-5 visa fees increasing?
The US Department of Homeland Security said the revised fee structure is intended to recover the costs of administering the EB-5 programme, support application processing and improve programme oversight. The expenses include compliance checks, audits, site visits and technology improvements.
The revised schedule also includes an increase in the EB-5 Integrity Fund fee for regional-centre investors, from $1,000 to $1,100. This charge is separate from the main petition fee.