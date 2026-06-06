BT Explainer: Tax-free G-Secs for FIIs: Can the move help bridge India's ₹4.76 lakh cr funding gap?

In a major policy push to attract overseas capital, the Centre has exempted foreign investors from paying taxes on interest income and capital gains earned from investments in Indian government securities (G-Secs). The move, coupled with RBI measures to boost dollar inflows, is aimed at strengthening India's external position at a time of rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

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Market experts estimate India could face a $40-50 billion (₹4.76 lakh crore) balance-of-payments gap, making fresh foreign capital crucial for supporting the rupee and financing external obligations.

What has changed?

Through a new ordinance, the government has exempted Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), overseas investors and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) from taxes on interest income as well as capital gains arising from the transfer or redemption of government bonds.

The exemption is effective retrospectively from April 1, 2026.

Before this change, foreign investors faced multiple tax levies on sovereign debt investments. Interest income was subject to a 20% withholding tax, while short-term capital gains were generally taxed at 20%-30% and long-term capital gains at 12.5%.

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According to experts, removing these taxes significantly improves the post-tax returns available to overseas investors in Indian government bonds.

Tax-free Government Bonds

The answer lies in India's growing need for stable foreign capital.

The rupee has faced pressure in recent months amid higher crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and sustained foreign portfolio outflows from equities. India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, making external balances sensitive to oil price shocks.

At the same time, foreign investors have pulled substantial amounts from Indian equities in 2026, increasing pressure on capital flows.

Kush Gupta, Founder of SKG Investments & Advisory, said the government's decision removes a major friction that had discouraged global investors from participating in India's bond market.

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"Fresh sovereign debt inflows will increase dollar supply directly, giving the rupee tangible support," Gupta said.

How much foreign money is already in Indian bonds?

Despite India's inclusion in major global bond indices such as the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets and Bloomberg EM Index, foreign ownership remains relatively low.

As of May 12, 2026:

Category FPI Holdings Share of Outstanding Stock

General Route ₹54,091 crore 0.83%

Fully Accessible Route (FAR) ₹3.21 lakh crore 6.74%

Total ₹3.75 lakh crore 3.34%

The figures highlight the significant headroom available for foreign participation.

Will the move be enough?

Experts believe the tax exemption could encourage incremental inflows into Indian sovereign debt, especially as investors seek attractive yields in large emerging markets.

The government has also widened market access by including all new 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), while removing limits on short-term foreign investment and concentration restrictions.

Divam Sharma, Fund Manager at Green Portfolio, said the tax exemption directly improves the attractiveness of Indian bonds.

"The transmission is direct: lower friction, better post-tax returns, more buying interest in Indian sovereign debt," he said.

However, experts caution that tax relief alone may not be enough to bridge the entire funding gap. Gupta noted that geopolitical risks, elevated crude prices, hedging costs, secondary market liquidity constraints and currency convertibility issues continue to influence foreign investor decisions.

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Importance and impact

The government's decision to make G-Sec investments tax-free for foreign investors represents one of the most significant bond-market reforms in recent years. It could boost sovereign debt inflows, support the rupee and help narrow India's estimated $40-50 billion external funding gap.

However, while the measure addresses a long-standing tax hurdle, sustaining large-scale foreign participation will require broader improvements in market depth, liquidity and macroeconomic stability. For now, the move signals India's intent to compete more aggressively for global capital at a time when every dollar counts.