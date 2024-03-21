scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Business activity in India surges to 8-month high on the back of strong manufacturing

Feedback

Business activity in India surges to 8-month high on the back of strong manufacturing

Demand in Asia's third-largest economy for factory goods remained strong with new orders recording the fastest expansion in over three years.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Growth was led by the manufacturing sector, which has been one of the primary economic drivers over the past few quarters. Growth was led by the manufacturing sector, which has been one of the primary economic drivers over the past few quarters.

India's business activity this fiscal expanded at the fastest rate in eight months in March, staying on course as the fastest growing major economy.


HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 61.3 this month from February's final reading of 60.6.

Related Articles

That extended the streak of expanding activity to 32 months. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

"Led by the strongest manufacturing output in nearly three-and-a-half years, the composite output index rose quickly," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. "New orders rose at a faster pace than in the previous month, and within that both domestic and export orders showed improved vigor."

Growth was led by the manufacturing sector, which has been one of the primary economic drivers over the past few quarters. The index tracking factory activity rose to 59.2, its highest since February 2008, from 56.9 last month.

Demand in Asia's third-largest economy for factory goods remained strong with new orders recording the fastest expansion in over three years.

Meanwhile, services activity also remained robust although the index eased slightly to 60.3 in March from 60.6 last month.

Published on: Mar 21, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement