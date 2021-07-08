Cabinet approves Rs 23,123 cr emergency package to tackle Covid-19

On his first day in the office as the country's health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced a new emergency package worth Rs 23,123 crore to fight coronavirus.

The decision was taken in the first meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the meeting, Mandaviya, during a presser, said a Rs 23,123 crore worth package has been announced by the Cabinet to deal with the problems that occurred in the second wave of COVID.

Mandaviya said it is the second phase of the Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package as the central government had given Rs 15,000 crore earlier for setting up Covid-dedicated hospitals and healthcare centres across the country.

He said under the new package, the Centre will provide Rs 15,000 crore and states will provide Rs 8,000 crore, and the plan would be implemented jointly across all the 736 districts of the country to improve medical infrastructure at primary and district health centres.

"It will be used jointly by the Central and state governments," he said, adding the country has to collectively fight against COVID.

"The limitation period is maximum (nine months). We have to get it done quickly. State govts will have to do it quickly. Our duty is to help the state in every possible way," he added.

Mandaviya said under the new package, paediatric care centres will be formed across 736 districts and 20,000 ICU beds will be created under the COVID relief fund. He said storage facilities for oxygen and medicines will also be created at district level under the plan.

