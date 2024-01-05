Cabinet approves Rs 4,797 crore PRITHVI scheme to boost earth science research

To enhance the understanding of the Earth and its vital signs, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the “PRITHVI VIgyan (PRITHVI)” scheme.

This overarching initiative, with an allocation of Rs 4,797 crore for the period 2021-26, aims to significantly enhance research, modelling, and service delivery across crucial areas like weather, climate, oceans, and the polar regions.

The government stated that PRITHVI stands for “Promoting Research in Earth Systems Science, Technology, & Human Resource Development,” and includes five existing sub-schemes i.e. ACROSS (Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services) that focuses on long-term observations and advanced modelling systems for weather and climate predictions, O-SMART (Ocean Services, Modelling Application, Resources and Technology which targets sustainable exploration and utilization of marine resources, utilizing cutting-edge technology, PACER (Polar Science and Cryosphere Research) which aims to explore the mysteries of the Earth’s poles and glacial regions, contributing to a deeper understanding of global climate changes, SAGE (Seismology and Geosciences) aiming to strengthen earthquake monitoring and research on the Earth’s solid components and REACHOUT (Research, Education, Training, and Outreach) which fosters talent development and ensures effective translation of research into services directly benefiting society.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) plays a crucial role in providing services related to weather, climate, oceans, and natural hazards. This includes crucial forecasts and warnings for weather events, cyclones, floods, and earthquakes, significantly aiding disaster preparedness and risk mitigation.

With 10 research institutes working in tandem, the government said that PRITHVI emphasises a holistic and integrated approach to Earth system science. It allows for collaborative research across disciplines, tackling complex challenges in areas like extreme weather, oceanic resources, and cryospheric changes. This integrated approach paves the way for innovative programs and solutions that address pressing environmental and societal concerns, the government said.

The government stated that by investing in research, education, and training, PRITHVI will nurture a skilled workforce of Earth system scientists for the future. This ensures the continuity of vital research and service delivery, safeguarding India's preparedness for a changing planet.

“The ‘PRITHVI VIgyan’ scheme marks a significant leap forward in India’s commitment to understanding and managing the complex dynamics of the Earth. Its comprehensive approach, coupled with robust research and service delivery, promises to enhance India’s resilience in the face of climatic and environmental challenges, securing a sustainable future for generations to come,” the government said in a statement.

