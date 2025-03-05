Cabinet approves Sonprayag-Kedarnath, Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib Ji ropeway projects for Rs 6,811 crore

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved ropeway projects between Sonprayag and Kedarnath, and Govindghat and Hemkund Sahib Ji under Parvatmala Pariyojana. The 12.9 km and 12.4 km ropeways in the state of Uttarakhand have been given the nod for Rs 4,081.28 crore and Rs 2,730.13 crore respectively.

Both the projects are expected to create substantial employment opportunities during construction and operation phases, as well as in related tourism sectors like hospitality, travel, food & beverages, and tourism throughout the year.

Earlier this year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had stated that under the Parvatmala Pariyojana or the national ropeways development programme, the government identified projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

SONPRAYAG-KEDARNATH ROPEWAY PROJECT

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greenlighted the project, set to be developed in the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode. The Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway will be established through a public-private partnership and will utilise advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology.

It is designed to handle 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, translating to 18,000 passengers daily. This project is expected to greatly benefit pilgrims visiting Kedarnath by offering an eco-friendly, comfortable, and speedy travel option, reducing travel time from about 8 to 9 hours to just 36 minutes in one direction.

The current journey to the Kedarnath temple involves a challenging 16-km uphill trek from Gaurikund, typically undertaken on foot, ponies, palanquins, or by helicopter. The proposed ropeway aims to offer a convenient option for pilgrims and ensure all-weather connectivity between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

Kedarnath, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas, is located at an elevation of 3,583 meters in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The temple is accessible for about 6 to 7 months each year, from Akshaya Tritiya to Diwali, drawing around 20 lakh pilgrims during this period.

GOVINDGHAT-HEMKUND SAHIB JI ROPEWAY PROJECT

The CCEA approved this project under the DBFOT model as well. The current journey to Hemkund Sahib Ji involves a challenging 21-km uphill trek from Govindghat, typically undertaken on foot or by ponies or palanquins. The proposed ropeway aims to provide convenience to pilgrims visiting Hemkund Sahib Ji and tourists heading to the Valley of Flowers. It will offer all-weather last mile connectivity between Govindghat and Hemkund Sahib Ji.

The ropeway will be developed through a public-private partnership, and will feature a Monocable Detachable Gondola (MDG) from Govindghat to Ghangaria (10.55 km) and integrate with Tricable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib Ji (1.85 km). The design capacity is set at 1,100 passengers per hour per direction, accommodating 11,000 passengers daily.

Hemkund Sahib Ji is a revered pilgrimage site at an elevation of 15,000 ft in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The Gurudwara at the site is open for about five months annually, from May to September, attracting 1.5 to 2 lakh pilgrims each year. The trek to Hemkund Sahib Ji also serves as the gateway to the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the Garhwal Himalayas.