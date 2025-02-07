Cabinet gives nod to Skill India Programme with Rs 8,800 cr outlay; details here

The Union Cabinet approved the continuation and restructuring of the Central Sector Scheme ‘Skill India Programme’ until 2026, with a budget of Rs.8,800 crore for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

During a press briefing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that this decision highlights the government’s dedication to developing a skilled and future-ready workforce through demand-driven, technology-enabled, and industry-aligned training nationwide.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme have been consolidated under the composite Central Sector Scheme of Skill India Programme.

"Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme – the three key components, are now combined under the composite Central Sector Scheme of Skill India Programme," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added.

"These initiatives aim to provide structured skill development, on-the-job training, and community-based learning, ensuring that both urban and rural populations, including marginalized communities, have access to high-quality vocational education," Vaishnaw said.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0

The PMKVY 4.0 initiative offers NSQF-aligned skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT), including Special Projects (SP) and reskilling and upskilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for individuals aged 15-59. PMKVY 4.0 has been revamped to ensure skill training is industry-oriented, in line with national priorities, and more accessible.

A major change in the program is the incorporation of On-the-Job Training (OJT) into short-term skilling courses, providing participants with practical experience and exposure to industry practices. To address the evolving needs of various industries and advancements in technology, over 400 new courses in AI, 5G technology, Cybersecurity, Green Hydrogen, and Drone Technology have been added, focusing on emerging technologies and essential skills for the future.

PMKVY 4.0 adopts a comprehensive government approach to promote coordination between ministries for smooth implementation of skill development programs across various sectors. The scheme integrates skill development initiatives from different schemes to optimize resources and maximize impact. Notable collaborations include PM Vishwakarma from MSME Ministry, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission from MNRE, NAL JAL Mitra, among others.

To improve effectiveness, procedural changes have been implemented such as refining the demand assessment strategy to identify industry skill gaps more accurately. A significant reform in PMKVY 4.0 is the implementation of an "Ease of Doing Business" approach, which has reduced compliance requirements and streamlined participation in the program.