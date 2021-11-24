Cabinet to approve Farm Laws Repeal Bill today; to be tabled in Winter Session of Parliament

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the farmers that the BJP government will repeal the three contentious farm bills, the Union Cabinet will today take up the 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' for approval. The bill will be tabled in Parliament during the Winter Session starting November 29.

The bill aims to roll back three farm bills passed last year -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

During a Cabinet meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi today, one comprehensive "repeal bill" may be brought in for a rollback of the three farm bills.

Also read: PM Modi decides to repeal the three farm laws

Sources say the Agriculture Ministry has finalised the bill following talks with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). It's likely that Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will table the repeal bill in Parliament.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

Prime Minister Modi, during his address to the nation on Friday, said the government will withdraw the controversial farm laws. He stated the three farm laws were brought after it was demanded by farmers, economists and agricultural experts to empower small farmers. The Prime Minister, additionally, urged the protesting farmers to return home.

PM Modi said when he was elected in 2014, he decided to prioritise farmers' welfare and development. Most people are unaware but 80 per cent of farmers are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land. "This piece of land is their survival," he said.

Apologising to the farmers, he said he wanted to say with a sincere and pure heart that, perhaps, there must have been some deficiency in his government's efforts, due to which it could not explain the "truth" like the light of the lamp to some farmers.

Also read: Farm laws: Cabinet likely to approve bills for withdrawal of three laws on Wednesday