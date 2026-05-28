Can height influence salary? Know why taller people earn more than shorter people

The idea that physical appearance can influence career outcomes has long been debated. But recent discussions around the “height premium” have reignited attention on whether factors such as height can impact salary growth and professional success.

The topic gained traction after CA Sarthak Ahuja highlighted studies suggesting that taller individuals tend to earn more over their working lives than shorter individuals. Researchers say this trend is not simply about height itself, but about psychology, perception and increasingly, even technology.

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A study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology found that every additional inch of height above average is associated with approximately $789 in extra annual earnings. Over a 30-year career, a person who is around 6 feet tall could potentially earn nearly $166,000, or roughly ₹1.5 crore more, compared to someone who is 5 feet 5 inches.

Height Premium

The “height premium” is a recognized economic and social phenomenon where taller individuals statistically earn higher wages and often reach stronger career outcomes.

Research estimates that every additional inch of height may be associated with a 1.5%–2.5% increase in earnings. Studies also indicate that taller individuals are 2–3% more likely to hold managerial positions for each inch above average height, creating a cumulative advantage over time.

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Experts say this is often driven by perception rather than capability.

Psychologists explain the effect through the halo effect, a cognitive bias in which people unconsciously associate visible characteristics with unrelated traits. In workplaces, taller people may be viewed as more confident, healthier, authoritative or leadership-oriented even without measurable differences in performance.

This perception can influence hiring decisions, promotions and workplace evaluations.

Role of AI

The discussion around height and appearance bias has become more relevant with the rise of AI-based recruitment tools.

Many companies increasingly use automated systems during online interviews that assess communication patterns and visual behavior. Researchers and workplace experts have raised concerns that some tools may evaluate characteristics extending beyond skills and qualifications.

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Certain systems reportedly assess:

Eye movement and gaze tracking to estimate trustworthiness

Posture to determine leadership potential

Facial symmetry and expressions linked to confidence

Facial width-to-height ratio associated with dominance traits

Research by the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS) also found that attractive MBA graduates received salary premiums above average peers, while top-ranked candidates in appearance often had stronger chances of securing prestigious jobs years later.

Critics argue that such systems may unintentionally replicate human biases under the appearance of technological neutrality.

What does this mean for professionals?

Researchers caution against interpreting the height premium as proof that height determines success. Height may instead reflect broader factors such as nutrition, childhood health, confidence and social experiences.

The larger concern lies in appearance-based workplace bias. While countries such as the US and several European nations have stronger legal frameworks against discriminatory hiring practices, India currently lacks specific protections against AI-driven appearance assessments.

As virtual interviews become more common, experts say candidates may need to focus not just on technical preparation, but also on posture, communication style and on-camera presentation.

The debate around height premium ultimately raises a larger question: are workplaces rewarding skill and merit alone, or are unconscious biases still shaping career outcomes?