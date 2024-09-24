Centre considers plan of building “talent pool” for top roles at PSUs

The Centre is considering developing a talent pool for top-level positions at centre public sector enterprises. The objective is to have a succession line or second in command of officials who can take charge at top posts at PSUs and have a smooth transition into these roles.



Officials pointed out that this would ensure continuity in decision making at PSUs and would be another step in maintaining efficiency in operations. Further, if a candidate from within the organisation or the sector takes over, it would also mean that the candidate is familiar with the sector and its functioning.



“We are engaged in the issue and want to develop a talent pool by working with senior management in the PSUs,” said an official source, noting that senior officials in PSUs at the level of Executive Director and Chairman and Managing Director are appointed through a process of interview and selection.



“Once there is this pool of officials already in place, they can be nurtured so that they can move on to higher responsibilities,” the source said, adding that more deliberations will take place on the mechanism before the proposal is finalised.



At present, top PSU officials are selected through an interview process and this can often take time, which can leave a vacuum at the top roles of PSUs.

Officials note that this is part of the overall objective of the government to make PSUs more professional in their working and is in tandem with the Centre’s strategy to see them as value creators in the economy.



The Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Finance is the nodal department for CPSEs and has been working at improving their efficiency and performance. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has also been working with PSUs to improve their performance and expand capacity.