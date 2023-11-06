Centre launches 'Bharat Atta' at Rs 27.5/kg ahead of Diwali; where can you buy it

The Central government has launched a new wheat flour scheme called 'Bharat Atta' at a subsidised price of Rs 27.50 per kg. The scheme is aimed at providing affordable wheat flour to the poor and vulnerable sections of the society.

Bharat Atta is a fortified wheat flour that is made with a blend of wheat, rice, and pulses. It is a good source of protein, iron, and other essential nutrients.

The scheme will be implemented through the Public Distribution System (PDS), ensuring easy access to affordable wheat flour for the target population.

To ensure widespread availability, Bharat Atta will be sold through cooperatives NAFED, NCCF, and Kendriya Bhandar. These agencies will utilize their extensive network of 800 mobile vans and 2,000-odd outlets spread across the country to effectively distribute the subsidized wheat flour.

The Bharat Atta scheme was preceded by a pilot sale of 18,000 tonnes of wheat flour at Rs 29.50 per kg through Kendriya Bhandars, NAFED, and NCCF under the Price Stabilisation Fund scheme.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the importance of the scheme while flagging off 100 mobile vans of Bharat Atta at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, saying, "Now that we have tested and been successful, we decided to do a formal launch so that everyone in the country can get atta at Rs 27.50 per kg."

The minister said that the government is expecting better offtake as the product will be sold via 800 mobile vans and 2,000 outlets of these three agencies across the country,.

Amid a backdrop of price hikes, the minister recently highlighted the government's plan to enhance wheat flour distribution across the country. About 2.5 lakh tonnes of wheat, converted to flour and sold as Bharat Atta, have been earmarked to Nafed, NCCF, and Kendriya Bhandars from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The products, priced at Rs 27.50 per kg, will see distribution via 800 mobile vans and 2,000 outlets run by these agencies, providing a broader reach to the consumers.

Breaking down allocations, Rohit Kumar, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, stated that Nafed and NCCF would each receive one lakh tonnes, while Kendriya Bhandar would get 50,000 tonnes. These initiatives aim to control food prices, and other commodities such as chana dal and onion will be sold at subsidised rates.

